Cogeco (CGO) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has C$96.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGO. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of Cogeco (CGO) opened at C$72.15 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 12 month low of C$58.30 and a 12 month high of C$96.87. The firm has a market cap of $1,060.00, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.62.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a holding company, which operates in the communications and media sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Communications and Other. The Communications segment, through the Company’s subsidiary, Cogeco Communications Inc (Cogeco Communications), provides its residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
