CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE CNXM) opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,157.36, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $23.98.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.48 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.67%.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly CONE Midstream Partners LP, is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

