Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Stake Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.18 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

In related news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $29,071.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 105,441 shares of company stock worth $1,886,643 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE CLDR) opened at $19.96 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.20 million. research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

