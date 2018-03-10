Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 729,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,229,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $241.99, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
About Cloud Peak Energy
Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.
