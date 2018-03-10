Close Brothers Group (CBG) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 1,464 ($20.23) target price on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,138 ($15.72) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,515 ($20.93) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,543.50 ($21.32).

Close Brothers Group (LON CBG) traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,579 ($21.82). 315,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,538. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,315 ($18.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,715 ($23.69). The stock has a market cap of $2,390.00 and a PE ratio of 1,233.59.

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

