Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.
Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $329.45 and a P/E ratio of -6.77.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.
