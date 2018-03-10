Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $329.45 and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

