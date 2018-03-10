Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Director Sells $254,650.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Director John T. Preston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $254,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,117.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2,944.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.50 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 645,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America. The Company is also a re-refiner and recycler of used oil in the world and a provider of parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers in North America.

