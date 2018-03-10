Citizens First (CZFC) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 44.7701215537602 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Citizens First (CZFC) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723. Citizens First has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.90, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens First had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Citizens First’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, Director Jeff Perkins acquired 2,725 shares of Citizens First stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $66,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $125,481 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens First Company Profile

Citizens First Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank conducts full-service community banking operations from approximately 10 locations in the Kentucky counties of Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand, savings and time deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public.

