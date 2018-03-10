Citigroup Increases Seagate Technology (STX) Price Target to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.19. 4,776,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,000. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,530.00, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 115.07%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 341,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $18,795,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $4,899,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 95,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 56.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

