Cinemark (CNK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cinemark to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.46.

Cinemark (CNK) opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,752.03, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,139.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell sold 174,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $6,411,569.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,019,114.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,520 shares of company stock worth $17,922,848 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,081,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,049,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,330 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,859,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

