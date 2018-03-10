Ciena (CIEN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,980.00, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $646.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $43,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $185,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,743 shares of company stock worth $4,934,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 169.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,217,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,791 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,477,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,110,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,373,000.

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

