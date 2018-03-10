Churchill Downs (CHDN) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

Media stories about Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Churchill Downs earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3091749236546 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Churchill Downs (CHDN) opened at $274.75 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $150.05 and a 1-year high of $279.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,689.91, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 3,680 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,436.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 32,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $8,709,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

