Church & Dwight (CHD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has surpassed the industry in the past three months, gaining from its focus on buyouts and constant innovations. These factors have long been driving the company, which marked its fifth straight earnings beat in fourth-quarter 2017, wherein both top and bottom lines rose year over year. While results were backed by broad-based growth, the Consumer International unit has been a key catalyst for quite some time now. Further, organic sales retained its solid growth trend, backed by higher volumes. However, the company expects higher SG&A costs and marketing spend in 2018, wherein an intense promotional environment is expected to persist. Also, increased commodity and transport expenses are likely to impact gross margin. Nonetheless, expected gains from recent tax reforms and focus on product launches and productivity programs keep management encouraged about delivering earnings growth of 16-18% in 2018.”

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.40.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE CHD ) opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $12,436.18, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 24,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $1,226,135.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 51,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

