China Customer Relations Centers (CCRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers (CCRC) traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 140,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.85 and a P/E ratio of 32.88. China Customer Relations Centers has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 2,925.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Customer Relations Centers were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc is a business process outsourcing (BPO) service provider focusing on the complex, voice-based segment of customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys and research for certain major enterprises in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

