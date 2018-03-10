Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cheetah Mobile earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.5555929053621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE CMCM) opened at $14.93 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2,140.00, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 3.50.

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

