Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,741,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHTR ) opened at $347.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81,380.00, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.30 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.17.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

