Cervus Equipment Corp (CERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERV. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$13.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment (CERV) traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.28. 12,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$10.98 and a 52-week high of C$15.85. The firm has a market cap of $223.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.33.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation primarily engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Commercial and Industrial. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles, as well as associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

