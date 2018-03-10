Century Casinos (CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.83 million.

Shares of Century Casinos (CNTY) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of -0.06. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Century Casinos by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Century Casinos by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

