Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 140 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.36 per share, with a total value of $10,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,126,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925. The company has a market cap of $426.71, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Century Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 1,300.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/century-bancorp-inc-cnbka-major-shareholder-james-j-filler-purchases-140-shares.html.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.