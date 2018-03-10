Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Century Aluminum (CENX) opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.91. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.73 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $7,751,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

