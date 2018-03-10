Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten ) (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten ) (NYSE:CEPU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 12th.
Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (CEPU) opened at $17.19 on Friday. Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $19.20.
CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten ) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten ) in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
