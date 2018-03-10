Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLDX. WBB Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ CLDX) opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.63. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,020,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 219,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 708,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 310,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 339,639 shares in the last quarter. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug Rintega (also referred to as rindopepimut and CDX-110) is a therapeutic vaccine, which is meant for the treatment of glioblastoma patients.

