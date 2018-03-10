CDW (CDW) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDW from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.56.

CDW (NASDAQ CDW) traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 987,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11,580.00, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.06. CDW has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. analysts predict that CDW will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 14,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $984,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 670,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,921,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $508,990.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,470. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,975 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,476,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 929,488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,456,000 after purchasing an additional 432,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,852,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $823,644,000 after purchasing an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CDW by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

