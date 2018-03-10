CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBS were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CBS from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on CBS from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CBS from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of CBS Co. ( NYSE:CBS ) opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19,790.00, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.58. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

In other news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $4,917,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,169,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $144,312.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,697,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

