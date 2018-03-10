CBRE Group Inc (CBG) Insider Sells $283,551.00 in Stock

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) insider Calvin W. Frese, Jr. sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $283,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBG) traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.59. 2,190,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,000. The stock has a market cap of $16,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.50 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 818.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services.

