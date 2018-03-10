CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a mar 18 dividend on Friday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE IGR) opened at $7.39 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/cbre-clarion-global-real-estate-incm-fd-igr-to-issue-mar-18-dividend-of-0-05.html.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.