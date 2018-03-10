CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) to Issue Mar 18 Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a mar 18 dividend on Friday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE IGR) opened at $7.39 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $8.05.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.
