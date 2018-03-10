Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL ) opened at $107.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,498.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

