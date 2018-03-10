Capstone Turbine (CPST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

CPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Capstone Turbine ( CPST ) opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.46. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Capstone Turbine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply.

