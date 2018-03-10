Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capricor Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.5758767687043 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:
- Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update on … – GlobeNewswire (press release) (globenewswire.com)
- Capricor Therapeutics to Present Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update on Wednesday, March 14 (finance.yahoo.com)
- Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research (americanbankingnews.com)
- Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research (americanbankingnews.com)
- Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday (americanbankingnews.com)
Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 506,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,932. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -4.24.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.