Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Earns News Impact Score of 0.10

News stories about Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capricor Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 49.5758767687043 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 506,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,932. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -4.24.

CAPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

