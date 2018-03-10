Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give DSW (DSW) a $20.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.

DSW (DSW) opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DSW by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after buying an additional 120,579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DSW by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DSW by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSW during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of DSW by 114.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

