Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give DSW (DSW) a $20.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of DSW from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSW from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.82.
DSW (DSW) opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.72.
About DSW
DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.
