Callon Petroleum (CPE) Given a $12.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.35.
Callon Petroleum (CPE) traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.19. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.92.
Callon Petroleum Company Profile
Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.