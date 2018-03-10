ValuEngine lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (CPE) opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2,300.09, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Callon Petroleum (CPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/callon-petroleum-cpe-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-sell.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.