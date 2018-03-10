Callaway Golf (ELY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.59 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.61.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE ELY ) opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,510.32, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $16.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.74 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Callaway Golf news, SVP Richard H. Arnett sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $131,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $323,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 25,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $384,519.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,599 shares in the company, valued at $468,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,504 shares of company stock worth $3,039,131. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 602,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 590,218 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,195,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after purchasing an additional 573,445 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 483,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $5,760,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,070,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,135,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

