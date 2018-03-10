Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 15,270,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,310,000. The firm has a market cap of $9,010.00, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.35. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,347,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,898,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,666,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,087,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 1,969,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s resorts operate primarily under the Harrah’s, Caesars and Horseshoe brand names.

