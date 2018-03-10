Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Insider Thomas S. Roman Sells 6,500 Shares

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $703,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ CCMP) opened at $114.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,830.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 87.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Insider Thomas S. Roman Sells 6,500 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/cabot-microelectronics-co-ccmp-insider-thomas-s-roman-sells-6500-shares.html.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation supplies polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of integrated circuit (IC) devices within the semiconductor industry, in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of CMP consumables.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.