Cable One Inc (CABO) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cable One by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cable One by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $781.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $741.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $788.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas O. Might sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.44, for a total transaction of $1,889,296.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,503,140.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total value of $2,051,022.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,999,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,705. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) opened at $717.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,051.67, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.23. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $616.06 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.91 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc is a provider of data, video and voice services. The Company offers products, including Residential Video Services, Residential Data Services, Residential Voice Services, Business Services and Advertising. As of May 1, 2017, the Company provided data, video and voice services in 21 Western, Midwestern and Southern states.

