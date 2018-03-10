C20 Market Cap Hits $0.00 (C20)

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. C20 has a market cap of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, C20 has traded flat against the US dollar. One C20 token can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00975314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011365 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00087148 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00180785 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

C20 Token Profile

C20 launched on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty . The official message board for C20 is medium.crypto20.com . The official website for C20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

C20 Token Trading

C20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bibox. It is not currently possible to purchase C20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C20 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

