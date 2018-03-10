Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) EVP Bruce W. Lammers Sells 5,000 Shares

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 217,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,758. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $681.52 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Byline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 618,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 502,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

