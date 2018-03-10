BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.88.

BWX Technologies (NYSE BWXT) opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,364.22, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $65.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.24% and a net margin of 8.76%. equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,790 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 402.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

