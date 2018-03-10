Burlington Stores (BURL) PT Set at $136.00 by Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has been given a $136.00 price objective by research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of Burlington Stores (BURL) opened at $128.07 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71. The firm has a market cap of $8,740.00, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.08. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 374.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $293,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,222.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,800 shares of company stock worth $7,615,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

