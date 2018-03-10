Burlington Stores (BURL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $146.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $139.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8,384.93, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.48. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 367.54% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $2,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at $49,443,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joyce Manning Magrini sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total value of $295,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,800 shares of company stock worth $7,615,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56,769 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,761,000 after acquiring an additional 116,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,644,000 after acquiring an additional 435,831 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $122,030,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 592 retail stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Its product categories include coats, women, men, juniors, girls, boys, shoes, handbags and accessories, beauty and fragrance, home and toys.

