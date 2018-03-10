Buckle (BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Buckle ( BKE ) opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.96, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $25,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 131,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 5,476.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after buying an additional 1,317,382 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 467 retail stores in 44 states throughout the United States under the names Buckle and The Buckle. The Company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear.

