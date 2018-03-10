Bronson Point Management LLC Purchases New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 393,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,596,000. Finally, Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) opened at $347.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $81,375.86, a PE ratio of 159.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $308.30 and a 1 year high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.50 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.17.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

