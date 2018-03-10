Bronson Point Management LLC Decreases Stake in C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Bronson Point Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. C&J Energy Services makes up about 3.5% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJ. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,620,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,296,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE CJ) opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,721.23 and a P/E ratio of 167.60. C&J Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.37 million. equities research analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CJ. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

