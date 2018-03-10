Brokers Set Expectations for Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.’s FY2018 Earnings (NNCHY)

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Chemical Industries in a report released on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Nissan Chemical Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Shares of Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS NNCHY) opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,024.90, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.93. Nissan Chemical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, and sulfuric and nitric acid; concrete and civil engineering products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a nitrogen compound; PHOSMEL, a salt of melamine, polymerized melamine, and polyphosphoric acid; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate.

