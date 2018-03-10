Brokers Offer Predictions for MGE Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst T. Winter anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year. Gabelli has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

MGE Energy ( MGEE ) opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,873.82, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $68.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Offer Predictions for MGE Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (MGEE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/brokers-offer-predictions-for-mge-energy-inc-s-fy2022-earnings-mgee.html.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc (MGE) is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through five segments: Regulated electric utility operations; Regulated gas utility operations; Nonregulated energy operations; Transmission investments, and All other. The Regulated electric utility operations segment is engaged in generating, purchasing and distributing electricity through Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.