Brokers Issue Forecasts for J Sainsbury plc’s FY2018 Earnings (JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research note issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury ( JSAIY ) opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

