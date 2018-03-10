Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (FRC) PT at $102.55

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE FRC) traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,231. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15,464.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 605,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,418,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,839,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 213.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 400,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,877,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

