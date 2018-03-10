Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (DOL) Price Target at $161.42

Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$161.42.

DOL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.00, for a total transaction of C$322,000.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 509 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.27, for a total value of C$81,068.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,838.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL ) traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$149.87. The stock had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,327. The firm has a market cap of $16,380.00, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.55. Dollarama has a one year low of C$97.00 and a one year high of C$170.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$810.58 million during the quarter.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates dollar stores. It has approximately 1,030 stores in operation in Canada. Its stores have an average area of approximately 9,942 square feet, and offer a range of consumer products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products.

