Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (B) PT at $67.00

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.
In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $107,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 172,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,231.86, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $72.87.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.
