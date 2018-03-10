Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (B) PT at $67.00

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $107,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B) traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 172,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,231.86, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Barnes Group Inc is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world.

